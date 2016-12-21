Judy Foreman: Toying with the Journey from Glammy to Grammy

Style

Playing dress-up may be fun, but young grandchildren will help you go Toy Crazy. And speaking of Christmas ...

My fashionista friends and boutique buddies need not worry that I’ve given up my passion for clothing and accessories these days.

From best dressed girl in my high school class to the garment business to years of wearable art, my most recent passion are two little girls named Eloise Pearl and Vivienne Rose, my granddaughters.

I spend a lot of time boasting about them on social media, and even featured them in one of my Noozhawk columns a few years ago.

At Santa Barbara Magazine’s recent holiday party at the new Somerset restaurant, many of my friends and acquaintances had more compliments for my posts about my grandchildren than they did about the fabulous outfit I was wearing! It was an aha moment.

While I’m proud to be in the Grandma Club, I’m just as grateful that I can chase after my granddaughters, sit cross-legged on the floor with them, survive a sleepover, and have so much fun my face hurts from smiling. And, of course, I can return them to their parents at the end of the day!

On a recent holiday trip to New York City, I managed to visit Bergdorf Goodman on Fifth Avenue to reassure myself that my love of beautiful fashion is alive and well. Next month’s credit card statement will prove it.

But the highlight of my trip was a visit to the children’s Eloise shop at the Plaza Hotel, which is now owned by Fairmont Hotels & Resorts.

I couldn’t help myself; I just had to buy gifts in honor of Kay Thompson’s homage to Eloise at the Plaza, a plucky little girl who reminds me of my own high-spirited 3-year-old granddaughter, also named Eloise.

Returning to Santa Barbara with a few last-minute items on my grandkids’ shopping list, I headed over to Montecito Country Mart for a visit to my favorite local toy store, Toy Crazy.

Uber toy entrepreneur Melissa Moore, who has several stores in Los Angeles, filled a big void when she opened in Montecito several years ago. It’s my go-to shop, not just because of the generous selection of toys and books but because Moore and her staff really know their stuff. And they’ll gift-wrap your purchases, too!

I’ve made the mistake of taking my granddaughters into Toy Crazy — and have left with a lot of impulse purchases they chose. Next time I may just opt for an ice cream cone at Rori’s instead.

While I abide by the rules my children have set for their kids (and me), I do indulge and enjoy every minute of what feels like a terrific do-over after parenting three now-young adult children.

My new status has changed me, but it doesn’t mean I no longer like to dress up. In fact, I’m still having fun shopping at Antoinette, Allora by Laura, Bonita, Imagine, Whistle Club, Blanka, Leggiadro, Chasen, Jenni Kayne, Clare Swan, Malia Mills, Wendy Foster, Angel, Whiskey & Leather, Intermix, Calypso Home, James Perse and DIANI. I’m still glammy and a grammy!

Happy holidays to you, and may you have a stylish New Year. See you in 2017.

