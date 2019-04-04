Julie Freeman: Spring Renewal Is an Ideal Time to Find Your Light Within

Nutrition

As we enter springtime, it is also the season in many spiritual traditions to prepare for renewal, coming from the dark into the light.

If one takes the time to observe nature, these cycles exist throughout. Plants lie dormant in the rich soil until they are ready to emerge, developing their fullest potential to feed and nourish our bodies, and in the flower world, to feed our senses.

In a recent conversation with one of my clients who struggles with disordered eating and body dysmorphia, we talked about this very subject while she visits another country for the first time. I suggested that she focus on “taking in” all of the senses — the smells, sights, tastes — knowing that she can feel satisfied when caring for all of oneself.

This is also the season of going within to find one’s light — the unique gifts that each and every one of us has to offer, as well as shining light on those shadow parts of self that one prefers not to own or acknowledge.

It is by facing the “muck,” showing compassion for self and other, that we can truly begin to not only find, but to shine our light.

How does this relate to nutrition? To health and healing? To being balanced?

Well, it has truly been a lifelong journey and experiment of finding the way for me. My journey is just a template for me to share with others, and it is a combination of the scientific knowledge of food, chemicals and toxins, along with the emotional perceptions and spiritual underpinnings of undeserving, that come together like the witch’s brew — for health or disease!

Bringing all of your senses into the visualization of being healthy, healed and whole is much more likely to enhance and speed up the process of healing, whereas avoidance and fear may hasten the process toward illness.

This is a discipline — taking one’s time to quiet the mind (Oh boy! That is really hard for me!!!), to breathe into the heart and find that warm and fuzzy feeling of love, peace and joy, then to finally visualize the outcome that YOU want for your life — is the work of the body, mind and spirit.

Feeding the body with clean, colorful, fresh foods, along with some form of meditation/visualization, sounds or music that supports the parasympathetic nervous system, can support this wonderful balance.

Since this is the season of transformation, I am reducing the price of my latest book, Sapphires, Sunflowers and Seraphim, for you to learn about my journey with the hope that it will inspire you along your own. If you like the book, please share the title with others, write a review on Amazon and please reach out to me directly. I’ve had such rich conversations since its release with childhood friends, family members and clients who have met this road less traveled.

Other Resources

» The Wisdom of Sundays, by Oprah Winfrey

» The Spiritual Practices of the Ninja, by Ross Heaven

» Me, Finally: Navigating Life with an Open Heart, by Dr. Mitch Tischler

» Equisync

Maple-Balsamic-Glazed Pork Medallions

Enjoy this delightful pork dish this month.

Ingredients

» 2 tablespoons maple syrup

» 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

» 1 tablespoon prepared Dijon mustard

» 1 pound pork tenderloin

» 2 teaspoons olive oil

» 1 dash salt, kosher

» ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

Directions

» In a small saucepan combine syrup and vinegar; bring to boil. Cook, stirring occasionally, for about 3 minutes until reduced.

» Remove from heat and stir in mustard.

» Cut pork crosswise into 8 pieces. Place each pork piece between 2 sheets of heavy-duty plastic wrap; pound to ¼-inch thickness using a meat mallet or small heavy skillet.

» Heat oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat.

» Sprinkle pork evenly with salt and pepper. Add pork to pan; cook 3 minutes on each side.

» Add vinegar mixture; cook 1 minute or until desired degree of doneness, turning pork to coat.

» Place 2 pork medallions on each of 4 plates; drizzle remaining sauce from pan evenly onto each serving.

Make It a Meal

Steamed broccoli and stovetop home-fried sweet potatoes or potatoes

Details

Serves 4

— Julie Freeman, MA, RD, LD, RYT, is a licensed integrative nutritionist with advanced training in counseling and functional medicine. Her “toolbox” includes certifications in yoga, reiki, mind-body medicine, modeling and finishing for personal development, and she has written two cookbooks, Balanced Eating for a Balanced Life and Sweets n’ Treats. Click here to read previous columns, or contact her at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are her own.