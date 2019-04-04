Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Thursday, April 4 , 2019, 12:38 pm | Partly Cloudy 61º

 
 
 
 
Nutrition

Julie Freeman: Spring Renewal Is an Ideal Time to Find Your Light Within

By Julie Freeman | April 4, 2019 | 10:30 a.m.

As we enter springtime, it is also the season in many spiritual traditions to prepare for renewal, coming from the dark into the light.

If one takes the time to observe nature, these cycles exist throughout. Plants lie dormant in the rich soil until they are ready to emerge, developing their fullest potential to feed and nourish our bodies, and in the flower world, to feed our senses.

In a recent conversation with one of my clients who struggles with disordered eating and body dysmorphia, we talked about this very subject while she visits another country for the first time. I suggested that she focus on “taking in” all of the senses — the smells, sights, tastes — knowing that she can feel satisfied when caring for all of oneself.

This is also the season of going within to find one’s light — the unique gifts that each and every one of us has to offer, as well as shining light on those shadow parts of self that one prefers not to own or acknowledge.

It is by facing the “muck,” showing compassion for self and other, that we can truly begin to not only find, but to shine our light.

How does this relate to nutrition? To health and healing? To being balanced?

Well, it has truly been a lifelong journey and experiment of finding the way for me. My journey is just a template for me to share with others, and it is a combination of the scientific knowledge of food, chemicals and toxins, along with the emotional perceptions and spiritual underpinnings of undeserving, that come together like the witch’s brew — for health or disease!

Bringing all of your senses into the visualization of being healthy, healed and whole is much more likely to enhance and speed up the process of healing, whereas avoidance and fear may hasten the process toward illness.

This is a discipline — taking one’s time to quiet the mind (Oh boy! That is really hard for me!!!), to breathe into the heart and find that warm and fuzzy feeling of love, peace and joy, then to finally visualize the outcome that YOU want for your life — is the work of the body, mind and spirit.

Feeding the body with clean, colorful, fresh foods, along with some form of meditation/visualization, sounds or music that supports the parasympathetic nervous system, can support this wonderful balance.

Since this is the season of transformation, I am reducing the price of my latest book, Sapphires, Sunflowers and Seraphim, for you to learn about my journey with the hope that it will inspire you along your own. If you like the book, please share the title with others, write a review on Amazon and please reach out to me directly. I’ve had such rich conversations since its release with childhood friends, family members and clients who have met this road less traveled.

Other Resources

» The Wisdom of Sundays, by Oprah Winfrey

» The Spiritual Practices of the Ninja, by Ross Heaven

» Me, Finally: Navigating Life with an Open Heart, by Dr. Mitch Tischler

» Equisync

Maple-Balsamic-Glazed Pork Medallions

Enjoy this delightful pork dish this month.

Ingredients

» 2 tablespoons maple syrup

» 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

» 1 tablespoon prepared Dijon mustard

» 1 pound pork tenderloin

» 2 teaspoons olive oil

» 1 dash salt, kosher

» ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

Directions

» In a small saucepan combine syrup and vinegar; bring to boil. Cook, stirring occasionally, for about 3 minutes until reduced.

» Remove from heat and stir in mustard.

» Cut pork crosswise into 8 pieces. Place each pork piece between 2 sheets of heavy-duty plastic wrap; pound to ¼-inch thickness using a meat mallet or small heavy skillet.

» Heat oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat.

» Sprinkle pork evenly with salt and pepper. Add pork to pan; cook 3 minutes on each side.

» Add vinegar mixture; cook 1 minute or until desired degree of doneness, turning pork to coat.

» Place 2 pork medallions on each of 4 plates; drizzle remaining sauce from pan evenly onto each serving.

Make It a Meal

Steamed broccoli and stovetop home-fried sweet potatoes or potatoes

Details

Serves 4

Julie Freeman, MA, RD, LD, RYT, is a licensed integrative nutritionist with advanced training in counseling and functional medicine. Her “toolbox” includes certifications in yoga, reiki, mind-body medicine, modeling and finishing for personal development, and she has written two cookbooks, Balanced Eating for a Balanced Life and Sweets n’ Treats. Click here to read previous columns, or contact her at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I typically do whatever it takes to properly expose the property and get it out to the widest possible audience."

Full Profile >

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 