Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 6:14 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Karen Telleen-Lawton: Fires and Finances

By Karen Telleen-Lawton, Noozhawk Columnist | July 4, 2016 | 4:00 p.m.

When I read wildfire stories, I can’t help but be moved by the residents’ dire situations as they attempt to think through the panic.

Shock overcomes even the most prepared residents. Los Angeles Times’ writers interviewed Erskine Fire residents in June, detailing a couple’s harrowing escape.

“Everything was flying into your eyes,” said a resident named Magan Weid. “I didn’t have time to get glasses. I literally just grabbed a bag with miscellaneous crap. I didn’t have time to get anything together.”

For most of us, emergency preparation is one of those long-term goals that never quite make it to the front of our consciousness — until there’s an emergency. We justify it by thinking emergencies are low probability events.

As a financial planner, I’ve come to see retirement planning as a high-probability emergency for many Americans.

I wrote a couple of months ago about the Federal Reserve survey reporting that 46 percent of adults don’t have enough money saved to cover a $400 emergency without selling assets.

That same survey showed that almost a quarter of 45- to 59-year-olds say they have no retirement savings or pension. That’s dire.

Teresa Ghilarducci, an expert in retirement planning and economics professor at The New School in New York, sees that this situation is finally being discussed at higher levels.

“There’s more activity around retirement savings than there has been in two years,” she points out. Politicians are even wading into the rough waters of Social Security reform.

“The reason we’re talking about expanding Social Security is precisely because the retirement crisis is bigger than people thought and more immediate than people thought,” she says.

The Social Security system was only ever designed as a backstop; not as a complete retirement system. Current retirees count on their Social Security check to cover about 39 percent of their income, so individual savings is paramount.

Ghilarducci would like to see guaranteed retirement accounts funded by mandatory paycheck deductions. The funds would earn a “secure, modest, guaranteed rate of return” paid out in a lifetime annuity.

This sort of system would force younger Boomers and the following cohorts to improve their precarious finances and prepare for the increased longevity we all hope to enjoy.

It’s an unfortunate fact that most of us seem to need a shock to make a plan and stick to it.

Returning to the fire analogy, the Tea Fire was a wake-up call for us that later likely saved our home in the Jesusita Fire.

I kept an emergency pack list, but it was incomplete and out-of-date when I evacuated for the Tea.

I left without either a change of underwear or a cell phone charger. Fortunately for us, the fire fizzled out two houses away. Afterwards I updated our emergency pack list and worked with a neighbor to pay for major landscape clearing.

Five months later, homes directly above and below us burned to the ground in Jesusita Fire. Firefighters credited our brush clearance with giving them the time and space they needed to save ours and our neighbor’s homes.

Utilities were damaged, so we were out of our home for three weeks. But this time we were prepared with cell phones, chargers and clean underwear.

What can you do today to avoid having to wait for a financial shock to get on your best course for an anxiety-free retirement?

— Karen Telleen-Lawton’s column is a mélange of observations spanning sustainability from the environment to finance, economics and justice issues. She is a fee-only financial advisor (www.DecisivePath.com) and a freelance writer (www.CanyonVoices.com). Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 