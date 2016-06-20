Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 6:52 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Karen Telleen-Lawton: Medicine — The Bridge Where East Meets West

By Karen Telleen-Lawton, Noozhawk Columnist | June 20, 2016 | 3:56 p.m.

Medicine is a place where East increasingly meets West.

Other than some chiropractic sessions after a car accident years ago, I have never been to an alternative medicine practitioner.

However, I was intrigued when I read this online description of Eastern medicine: “The human body is viewed as an ecosystem and treated as a whole instead of in parts.” Contrarily, Western doctors check vital signs to form an opinion about disease. 

“The heart of many of these practices is the concept that life and medicine are one. Healing is approached through harmony of body, mind, and spirit,” the blog goes on to say.

Many doctors and other health practitioners are beginning to blend the best advantages of the two powerful traditions. This is true for a Californian who became the personal physician to the Dalai Lama.

The venerable Dr. Barry Kerzin — author, teacher and physician to His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama — will speak during an upcoming visit to Santa Barbara.

Kerzin was born in Los Angeles and attended UC Berkeley and the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA before establishing a medical practice in Ojai.

Later, as a professor of medicine at the University of Washington, he learned that the Dalai Lama was looking for Western-trained doctors to teach research methods to practitioners of traditional eastern medicine in India.

“I was interested in Buddhism before,” says Kerzin, “but I got more involved when I arrived.”

He found himself extending his stay again and again. Ultimately, he became a Buddhist monk, ordained in 2003 by the Dalai Lama. He lives in Dharamsala, India, and provides free medical care throughout the country.

“It stunned my colleagues,” he remembers. They told him it was ridiculous to live with no house and no car when he could enjoy the good life back in the States. But Kerzin believes developing the inner habits of the heart, such as compassion and altruism, are essential for our civilization.

“The cultivation of compassion is no longer a luxury, but a necessity, if our species is to survive,” he quotes H.H. the Dalai Lama on his website.

Kerzin is the founder of the Altruism in Medicine Institute (AIMI), whose mission is to “promote and support rigorous, multi-disciplinary scientific investigation of the role of altruism and healthy mental states.”

He teaches and offers workshops blending Buddhist teachings with his medical training, emphasizing the spiritual and health benefits of meditation and compassion. He also lectures on the science behind meditation.

One area where compassion might be the most important medicine is in end-of-life care, and it is in this important role that he will visit Santa Barbara.

The Alliance for Living and Dying Well is sponsoring an upcoming series of events featuring Kerzin.

The Alliance, which helps people have conversations about dying and helps them translate their wishes about end-of-life care into directives, is sponsoring Kerzin for a free lecture called “Being Fully Awake for Life and Death” Friday, July 1, at the New Vic.

Though Kerzin wears traditional monastic vestments, he has not left Western medicine behind. The Dalai Lama told him to “stay connected to the world. Keep your credentials.”

His words would serve us all well as we pursue healthy minds and bodies.

“Don’t just do the wisdom,” the Dalai Lama told Kerzin. “Do the love and compassion. Do it 50-50.”

— Karen Telleen-Lawton’s column is a mélange of observations spanning sustainability from the environment to finance, economics and justice issues. She is a fee-only financial advisor (www.DecisivePath.com) and a freelance writer (www.CanyonVoices.com). Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 