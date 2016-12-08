Kimberly Gebhardt’s Double-Double Powers Santa Barbara Past Oxnard

Girls Basketball

A double-double from Kimberly Gebhardt and 23 points from Cassandra Gordon were more than enough in Santa Barbara's rout of Oxnard Thursday afternoon, 67-39.

Gebhardt was on fire all night, making 80 percent of her shots. She also hauled in 10 rebounds while earning three steals and three assists.

The Dons got off to a hot start, taking a 36-19 lead into halftime.

Sophia Torres also had a strong night, pulling in 11 rebounds and scoring six points.

With the victory, the Dons improved to 3-2 and next take on St. Bonaventure on Friday.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.