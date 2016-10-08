Girls Volleyball
Laguna Blanca Rolls in Condor League Opener
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports
| October 8, 2016 | 7:03 p.m.
Top-ranked Laguna Blanca rolled to 25-6, 25-9, 25-12 sweep over Ojai Valley School in the Condor League girls volleyball opener on Saturday.
Maddie Walker set well for the Owls and Kathryn Norris had a solid day attacking, said assistant coach Kat Nitsko.
Laguna (14-1, 1-0) is back in action Thursday at home against Dunn.
