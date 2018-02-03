Laguna Blanca Girls Blank Ojai Valley School in Commanding 7-0 Win

Girls Soccer

Five Owls get on the board in the Condor League win

Laguna Blanca punished Ojai Valley School in a thunderous 7-0 road shutout on Saturday.

Getting to work early paid off — the Owls scored in the fourth minute and didn't look back. Laguna coach Kevin Shertzer commended the slew of what he called "team-worked goals."

Audrey Murphy and Julia Guglielmo shared the game-high with two goals apiece, while Kelly Bickett, Jules Bernard and Pisci Abrego filled out the stat sheet with one goal each of their own.

"I was very happy with how we moved the ball," Shertzer noted. "Julia Fay was excellent in defense, absorbing any attack that OVS mustered."

Laguna Blanca will host fellow Condor League opponent Dunn on Wednesday, which will round out the team's league play this season.

