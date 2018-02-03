UCSB Men’s Volleyball Records Rare Sweep at BYU

College Volleyball

PROVO, Utah – The No. 14 UC Santa Barbara men's volleyball team recorded a historic upset over No. 6 Brigham Young on Friday night, becoming just the fourth team in the past 10 years to pull of a sweep of the Cougars at Smith Fieldhouse. Set scores were 25-23, 25-20, 27-25.

A notoriously tough place for away teams – BYU has an .855 winning percentage on its home floor over the past eight seasons – it was the first sweep in Provo for the Gauchos in the rally scoring era and the first time overall since 1996.

With the victory, UCSB improved to 4-3 on the season with three of those wins coming against top-10 ranked teams.

The Gauchos had a particularly balanced attack against the Cougars (5-4), as sophomore opposite Keenan Sanders led the way with 11 kills but received a lot of help from his teammates. Sophomore outside hitter Roy McFarland contributed nine kills and hit .429 while Corey Chavers was also a key contributor with seven kills.

Five of UCSB's six starters finished with hitting percentages north of .375 and the team out-hit the Cougars .312 to .230 overall. Sophomore setter Randy DeWeese, who coordinated the offense, ended up with 31 assists on the evening.

BYU received a dozen kills apiece from Gabi Garcia Fernandez and Brenden Sander, but saw themselves get edged in the ace (4-3) and block (6-4.5) departments while committing seven more attack errors than the Gauchos.