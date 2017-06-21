12 Injured in Large Fight at Lompoc Federal Prison Complex

9 inmates and 3 staff members were hurt in late-night incident at low-security Federal Correctional Institution

Nine inmates and three staff members were injured Wednesday night during a large fight at the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex.

Personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the Lompoc Fire Department and AMR were sent to the Federal Correctional Institution at approximately 9:20 p.m., according to emergency dispatch traffic.

After initially requesting three ambulances, a fourth was later sought.

At approximately 9 p.m., correctional officers saw multiple inmates fighting, prison officials said in a news release issued Thursday.

“Staff immediately contained the incident, and the inmate population was returned to their assigned housing units,” spokeswoman Katina Heckard said in the news release. “Nine inmates sustained non-life-threatening injuries requiring outside medical treatment. Three staff sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries.”

The FBI will investigate the incident.

“The institution is on limited operational status, and will return to full operational status as soon as possible," Heckard said. “At no time was the public in danger.”

Due to the incident, authorities requested law enforcement officers, including 30th Security Forces members from Vandenberg Air Force Base, close Santa Lucia Canyon Road between Highway 1 and the Floradale Avenue bridge.

The federal correctional complex includes multiple prisons where hundreds of inmates are incarcerated.

The Federal Correctional Institution, believed to be where the fight occurred, is a low-security prison with 1,303 inmates.

The nearby U.S. Penitentiary houses 1,023 medium-security inmates along with 410 minimum-security inmates at the satellite camps.

