Tennis

Lauren Stratman, Ines Costamagna Earn All-American Honors

Senior Lauren Stratman (left) and Junior Ines Costamagna were each named as All-Americans.
Senior Lauren Stratman (left) and Junior Ines Costamagna were each named as All-Americans.  (Westmont Sports Information)
By Kaci Mexico, Westmont Sports Information | May 31, 2016 | 8:45 a.m.

Senior Lauren Stratman and junior Ines Costamagna of the Westmont Women’s Tennis team (10-8, 8-1) were each named as All-Americans (first team) at the conclusion of the 2016 season.

Stratman and Costamagna led the Warriors to both a GSAC regular season championship as well as a GSAC Tournament Championship. Each of their solid performances all season contributed to the Warriors making it to the second round of the NAIA Women’s Tennis National Tournament.

Overall, Costamagna went 8-5 playing mostly at number two singles and went 11-5 playing mostly at number two doubles with Haley Stratman.

On the other hand, Stratman went 13-3 playing at number one singles and went 15-2 at number one doubles with partner Isabel Lee. In conference Stratman proved to be unstoppable with a 9-0 singles record.

Both Costamagna and Stratman have been honored with other awards this season. Costamagna was named to the All-GSAC first team and named the ITA Player to Watch; and Stratman was named to the All-GSAC first team, named as the GSAC Player of the Year for the third year in a row, and named the ITA Senior Player of the Year.

