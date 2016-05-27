Kento Perera, Lender-Powell Advance in CIF Individuals

Tennis

Kento Perera of San Marcos and the Santa Barbara High doubles team of Logan Lender and Jackson Powell advanced out of the CIF Individual Sectionals on Thursday afternoon at Carpinteria High and Cate School.

Perera, the three-time Channel League singles champion won a pair of matches after a first-round bye. He swept Colby Gery of Templeton, 6-0, 6-1 and Gilbert Chung of Campbell Hall 6-0, 6-0.

The Dons duo of Lender-Powell won in straight sets over Jose Cervantes and Estevan Prado of Rio Mesa (6-1, 6-0) in the second round. They followed this up by defeating Christian Herman and Nicolas Hildebrandt of Cate (6-2, 6-2) to move on to the main draw.

The next round of individual competition is June 2-3 at Whittier Narrows and Seal Beach Tennis Center.

In other action, Santa Barbara’s Spencer Ekola competed in singles play and received a first-round bye. However, the former two-time Frontier League singles champion was upset by Blaine Hovenier of Campbell Hall, 6-2, 6-2, in the second round.

In doubles, the Dos Pueblos tandem of Miles Baldwin and Vincent Villano swept West Ranch’s team of Charlie Spina and Aristo Turalakey by a score of 8-6, 6-4. During the second round, the Chargers pair fell to the powerhouse duo of Cruz and Wally Thayne of Newbury Park, 6-2, 6-2.

“Miles and Vincent played energized and aggressive while taking over the net and covering a lot of lobs,”Dos Pueblos coach Liz French said. “They made us proud today and deserve praise for their performance.”

