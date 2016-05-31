Carl Lindqvist Named Men’s Tennis All-American

Tennis

Senior Carl Lindqvist of the Westmont Men’s Tennis team (10-9, 7-2) was named as an All-American (first team) at the conclusion of the 2016 season.

Lindqvist led the Warriors to a GSAC regular season championship and to the championship game of the GSAC Tournament in which the Warriors were the runner up. His performances all season contributed to the Warriors making it to the second round of the NAIA Men’s Tennis National Tournament.

Overall, Lindqvist went 11-4 playing at number one singles and went 8-8 playing at number one doubles with partner Travis Kimsey.

Lindqvist has already received two awards this season – he was named to the All-GSAC first team and chosen by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association as an NAIA Regional Award winner for Senior Player to Watch.