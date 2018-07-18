Lompoc Aquatic Center to Close for One-Day Swim Event

The Lompoc Aquatic Center will be closed Saturday, July 21 so that the facility can host a Lompoc Tsunami Swim Team event.
This full facility closure will affect all regularly scheduled programs such as lap swim, swim lessons, swim team practice, recreational swim and aqua exercise classes.
Community members seeking more information about the closure are asked to contact the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805.875.8100.
— Samantha Scroggin is the community relations manager for the Lompoc Police Department.