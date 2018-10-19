Lompoc’s Offense Overpowers San Marcos

Football

Lompoc had its offense running on all cylinders Friday and romped to a 47-7 win over San Marcos to clinch a tie for the Channel League football title.

The Braves are 3-1 with a remaining game against crosstown rival Cabrillo, which is 0-4.

San Marcos falls to 1-3 in league and 2-7 overall. The Royals play host to Santa Ynez next Friday.

Lompoc scored on its first play of the game, with quarterback Cameron Iribarren firing a 58-yard touchdown strike to Christian Tenorio.

The running of Leondre Coleman set up the Braves’ second score, an 11-yard pass from Iribarren to Cullin Ranney.

Lompoc’s Joe Schumer picked off San Marcos quarterback Ben Partee to set up another score.

Iribarren scored on a 19-yard keeper to give the Braves a 19-0 lead in the first quarter.

Coleman forced a fumble as a linebacker and then scored as a running back for a 26-0 lead at 11:15 of the second quarter.

He scored again the next time the Braves got the ball, breaking off a 35-yard run to make 33-0.

Iribarren made it 40-0 before halftime, dashing through the Royals’ defense on a 27-yard run.

Lompoc picked off two passes in the second half.