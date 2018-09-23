Highway 101 Shut Down Near Goleta for Man Threatening to Jump from Overpass

Man brought to safety after climbing onto freeway sign; traffic diverted off and on freeway at Turnpike Road

Southbound Highway 101 was shut down near Goleta for about 30 minutes Sunday afternoon following reports of a man threatening to jump from an overpass.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies, firefighters and California Highway Patrol officers were dispatched shortly before 4 p.m. to the Turnpike Road overpass.

The man had scaled a fence and crawled out onto a freeway sign on the west side of the overpass, and appeared to have passed out, according to emergency radio traffic.

Firefighters used a ladder to reach the man and secure him to the sign, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

A short time later, a ladder truck from Station 11 was deployed to reach the man, and firefighters guided him down to the ground, Zaniboni said.

The CHP diverted southbound traffic off the freeway and back on at Turnpike, but all lanes were reported reopened by 4:30 p.m.

A similar incident occurred on Aug. 8, and that man also was brought to safety.

No injuries were reported in the incident, Zaniboni said.

