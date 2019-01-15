Marianna Mashek Art Reception at Hospice of Santa Barbara

Inspired by her late mother and her artwork, Santa Barbara artist Marianna Mashek is looking to follow in her footsteps and serve as an inspiration to others.

“I draw and paint from a deep and sacred, luminous place of my expression and my psyche,” said Mashek, whose vision is to have her artwork inspire others to delight in beauty, love, and their own dreams.

The community is invited to find that inspiration at Hospice of Santa Barbara, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16, during the opening reception of Mashek’s art exhibit, in remembrance of her mother, Galina Sakharoff Mashek.

Marianna Mashek grew up in Santa Barbara, surrounded by fine art, music and dance. She majored in fine art studies at UCSB, and developed a passion for drawing and painting.

Her watercolor paintings will be on display January through April in the Hospice of Santa Barbara Leigh Block Gallery, 2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Ste. 100.

The Jan. 16 reception is free to attend, and 25 percent of sales from the event will benefit Hospice of Santa Barbara. Hospice of Santa Barbara’s Leigh Block Gallery, Santa Barbara.

For more information about the event and Marianna Mashek’s artwork, visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.

For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call 805-563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.

— Andy Silverman for Hospice of Santa Barbara.