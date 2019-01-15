Pixel Tracker

Tuesday, January 15 , 2019, 3:38 am | Overcast 57º

 
 
 
 

Marianna Mashek Art Reception at Hospice of Santa Barbara

Exhibit pays tribute to artist’s mother

One of Marianna Mashek’s watercolor paintings that will be on display at Hospice of Santa Barbara’s Leigh Block Gallery.
One of Marianna Mashek’s watercolor paintings that will be on display at Hospice of Santa Barbara’s Leigh Block Gallery. (Courtesy photo)
By Andy Silverman for Hospice of Santa Barbara | January 15, 2019 | 1:07 a.m.

Inspired by her late mother and her artwork, Santa Barbara artist Marianna Mashek is looking to follow in her footsteps and serve as an inspiration to others.

“I draw and paint from a deep and sacred, luminous place of my expression and my psyche,” said Mashek, whose vision is to have her artwork inspire others to delight in beauty, love, and their own dreams.

The community is invited to find that inspiration at Hospice of Santa Barbara, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16, during the opening reception of Mashek’s art exhibit, in remembrance of her mother, Galina Sakharoff Mashek.

Marianna Mashek grew up in Santa Barbara, surrounded by fine art, music and dance. She majored in fine art studies at UCSB, and developed a passion for drawing and painting.

Her watercolor paintings will be on display January through April in the Hospice of Santa Barbara Leigh Block Gallery, 2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Ste. 100.

The Jan. 16 reception is free to attend, and 25 percent of sales from the event will benefit Hospice of Santa Barbara. Hospice of Santa Barbara’s Leigh Block Gallery, Santa Barbara.

For more information about the event and Marianna Mashek’s artwork, visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.

For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call 805-563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.

— Andy Silverman for Hospice of Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 