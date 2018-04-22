Motorcyclist Killed In Collision on Highway 1 Near Jalama Road

Rider declared dead at scene after being ejected from his motorcycle

One person was killed Sunday afternoon in a crash involving a motorcycle and a Ford Explorer on Highway 1 south of Jalama Road near Lompoc, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

At approximately 2:40 p.m., personnel from the county Fire Department, the Lompoc Fire Department, the California Highway Patrol and AMR responded to the scene, county fire spokesman Mike Eliason said.

The male motorcyclist was ejected from the bike upon impact with the other vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, Eliason said.

The Ford Explorer’s male driver, female passenger and two other passengers who were children received minor injuries and were taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital by AMR and county Fire Department ambulances, Eliason added.

Names and ages of those involved in the collision were not released..

CHP officers from the Buellton Area Office will investigate the cause of the crash.

Highway 1 at Highway 246 was closed to southbound traffic for at least an hour due to the crash, Lompoc police said.

This marked the second fatal crash on Highway 1 near Lompoc since Friday morning when one person was killed and three others were injured in a head-on collision, west of Highway 101.

