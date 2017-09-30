Nick Katzenstein Named Baseball Coach at Bishop Diego

Baseball

Nick Katzenstein is back in high school baseball.

The former Dos Pueblos coach was named the head baseball coach at Bishop Diego, Bishop athletic director Dan Peeters announced Friday.

Katzenstein, who guided Dos Pueblos to three straight Channel League titles between 2013-2015 before stepping down, replaces Ralph Molina, who was not rehired after leading the Cardinals to the CIF semifinals last spring. Molina was a walk-on coach.

Bishop Diego returns most of its players from the final four squad.

Katzenstein has an impressive baseball coaching resume. He began serving at Dos Pueblos in 2009 as assistant freshman coach under the direction of current athletic director, Dan Feldhaus. In 2010, he accepted the position of varsity assistant coach at Father Ryan High School in Nashville, Tennessee, a position he held until 2012.

He returned home in 2012 to become head coach at Dos Pueblos and led the Chargers to three consecutive Channel League championships (2013-2015) and amassed a 28-8 record in league play. During Katzenstein’s three-year tenure at Dos Pueblos, 11 of his players went on to play collegiately and two players went on to be selected in the Major League Baseball Draft.

In 2016, Katzenstein served as an assistant baseball coach at Santa Barbara City College.

“I am thrilled to have such an accomplished and experienced baseball coach leading the baseball program," said Peeters in a statement. "Nick’s enthusiasm, passion, and energy will help our baseball program and student athletes to reach their highest potential.”

Katzenstein played for the legendary coach Scott O’Leary at Dos Pueblos and was recognized as All Channel League his junior and senior years. After high school, he played at Santa Barbara City College (1997) and College of the Canyons (1998). He moved on to play for NAIA Cumberland University in Lebanon, Tenn., for his junior and senior years (1999-2000). Additionally, Katzenstein played for Bill Pintard and the Santa Barbara Foresters (1997-1999).