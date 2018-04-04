No. 1 Cate Girls Tennis Wins Season Opener

Tennis

Top-ranked Cate opened its girls tennis season with a 13-5 win at Rio Mesa on Friday.

The Rams swept the nine doubles matches and picked up four wins in singles.

Freshman Grace Fuss played at No. 1 singles in the opener and won two sets, 6-0-, 6-1. No. 2 Jackie Cai won 6-0, 6-0.

"I was very pleased to start off our season with a match like this," Cate coach Trevor Thorpe said. "The girls showed that, despite lacking match rhythm, the desire to compete is still very much alive in our program. It's clear this group wants to defend our current position as the No. 1 team in CIF Division 2."

Cate plays next on Wednesday at Division 2 second-ranked Santa Ynez

