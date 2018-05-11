Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 3:10 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Boys Volleyball

Parker Crossland Named Channel League Offensive MVP; Dos Pueblos Leads All-League Selections

Three players from Santa Barbara High and one from San Marcos were named to the All-League First Team

By Shomik Mukherjee, Sports Reporter | May 11, 2018 | 10:38 p.m.

Dos Pueblos boys volleyball's Parker Crossland was named the Channel League Offensive Most Valuable Player for the 2018 season. 

Crossland played mostly at setter and helped lead the Chargers to a 7-1 league record, good for this year's championship.

Four other Chargers, along with three players from Santa Barbara High and one from San Marcos, were named to the All-League Fist team.

Two from each of Dos Pueblos, Santa Barbara and San Marcos made the All-League Second Team. 

All-Channel League Selections

First Team

Will Rottman, Santa Barbara 

Dane Westwick, Santa Barbara

Sam Meister, Santa Barbara

Curren Malhotra, Dos Pueblos

Owen Katz, Dos Pueblos

Daniel Willett, Dos Pueblos

Dax Galvan, Dos Pueblos

Andrew Giller, San Marcos

Second Team

Ben Roach, Santa Barbara

Matt Suh, Santa Barbara

Max Raphael, Dos Pueblos

Sam Chase, Dos Pueblos

Eddie Pacula, Ventura

Tanner Stevens, San Marcos

Clay Nerdin, San Marcos

Micah Rea, Buena

Daniel Perez, Buena

Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 