Parker Crossland Named Channel League Offensive MVP; Dos Pueblos Leads All-League Selections

Dos Pueblos boys volleyball's Parker Crossland was named the Channel League Offensive Most Valuable Player for the 2018 season.
Crossland played mostly at setter and helped lead the Chargers to a 7-1 league record, good for this year's championship.
Four other Chargers, along with three players from Santa Barbara High and one from San Marcos, were named to the All-League Fist team.
Two from each of Dos Pueblos, Santa Barbara and San Marcos made the All-League Second Team.
All-Channel League Selections
First Team
Will Rottman, Santa Barbara
Dane Westwick, Santa Barbara
Sam Meister, Santa Barbara
Curren Malhotra, Dos Pueblos
Owen Katz, Dos Pueblos
Daniel Willett, Dos Pueblos
Dax Galvan, Dos Pueblos
Andrew Giller, San Marcos
Second Team
Ben Roach, Santa Barbara
Matt Suh, Santa Barbara
Max Raphael, Dos Pueblos
Sam Chase, Dos Pueblos
Eddie Pacula, Ventura
Tanner Stevens, San Marcos
Clay Nerdin, San Marcos
Micah Rea, Buena
Daniel Perez, Buena
— Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.