Parker Crossland Named Channel League Offensive MVP; Dos Pueblos Leads All-League Selections

Boys Volleyball

Three players from Santa Barbara High and one from San Marcos were named to the All-League First Team

Dos Pueblos boys volleyball's Parker Crossland was named the Channel League Offensive Most Valuable Player for the 2018 season.

Crossland played mostly at setter and helped lead the Chargers to a 7-1 league record, good for this year's championship.

Four other Chargers, along with three players from Santa Barbara High and one from San Marcos, were named to the All-League Fist team.

Two from each of Dos Pueblos, Santa Barbara and San Marcos made the All-League Second Team.

All-Channel League Selections

First Team

Will Rottman, Santa Barbara

Dane Westwick, Santa Barbara

Sam Meister, Santa Barbara

Curren Malhotra, Dos Pueblos

Owen Katz, Dos Pueblos

Daniel Willett, Dos Pueblos

Dax Galvan, Dos Pueblos

Andrew Giller, San Marcos

Second Team

Ben Roach, Santa Barbara

Matt Suh, Santa Barbara

Max Raphael, Dos Pueblos

Sam Chase, Dos Pueblos

Eddie Pacula, Ventura

Tanner Stevens, San Marcos

Clay Nerdin, San Marcos

Micah Rea, Buena

Daniel Perez, Buena

— Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.