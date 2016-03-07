Phoebe Madsen Goes After It in Athletics, Academics at Laguna Blanca

Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

The brilliance of Phoebe Madsen’s athletic and academic talents were recognized by the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table as she was honored as Laguna Blanca’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year at Monday’s press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Café.

Madsen this fall led the Owls volleyball team to a CIF-Southern Section 4AA Division championship and a runner-up finish in the CIF Division 4 State Tournament. She was the team captain and led by example. A fierce competitor, she excelled as a setter and outside hitter and was honored as the CIF Player of the Year in the 4AA Division. She was also named the co-Player of the Year on the Presidio Sports All-City Volleyball Team.

In the winter, Madsen wore the captain’s armband for the soccer team and helped the Owls win the Condor League title and make the CIF playoffs.

Madsen is a standout in the classroom, too. She carries a 4.61 GPA, with a class load that includes advanced placement calculus, economics and biology. She takes a college course in investment study at SBCC and does independent study in stem cell research and Spanish.

In her first three years at Laguna Blanca, Madsen posted the No. 1-ranked GPA in her class. Her academic honors include AP Scholar with Honors, induction into The Cum Laude Society as a high school junior and an AAU Volleyball Academic All-American.

Madsen does volunteer work with the National Charity League and serves as co-president for Direct Relief International at Laguna Blanca.

The daughter of Jeppe and Peter Madsen, Phoebe plans to attend Claremont McKenna College, where she will join her sister, Clara, on the volleyball team.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.