Retired Santa Barbara Fire Capt. Mike Moses Dies of Cancer

By California Fire Foundation | December 8, 2016 | 6:24 p.m.
Mike Moses Click to view larger
The Santa Barbara City Fire Department and the Santa Barbara City Firefighters Association, Local 525 are saddened to announce the loss of retired Captain Mike Moses.

Moses succumbed to job-related cancer on Tuesday at home with his family after a long and courageous battle starting in 2010.

Moses began his career with the SBFD in 1984 bringing the experience of a Los Angeles County lifeguard. He continued to work both as a firefighter and lifeguard for the next 27 years, dedicating his life to a career in public safety.

Moses promoted to captain in 1996 and was assigned to the truck company. His career was cut short when diagnosed with cancer in 2010 and retired to focus on his health and family.

A mentor and friend, he will be missed.

Moses is survived by his wife Patricia, daughters Katie and Shauna, and three grandchildren.

Funeral services for Brother Moses will be at 10:30 a.m., Dec. 15 at Saint Joseph’s Church, 1532 Linden Ave. in Carpinteria with a gathering of friends after at the Santa Barbara Carriage Museum, 129 Castillo St. in Santa Barbara.

A traditional memorial paddle out will honor Mike on Dec. 17 in Malibu, California.

Expressions of sympathy and condolence may be addressed to SBCFFA Local 525, 925 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara CA 93101.

 
