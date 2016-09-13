Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 7:06 pm | Partly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 
 

Rona Barrett Foundation Welcomes Roger Battistone as New Board Member

By Flannery Hill for the Rona Barrett Foundation | September 13, 2016 | 12:30 p.m.

The Rona Barrett Foundation is pleased to welcome Roger Battistone as a new board member.

Roger Battistone. Click to view larger
Roger Battistone.

Battistone brings to the Foundation extensive experience in national entrepreneurship, business leadership, operations and growth, philanthropy and a deep connection with Santa Barbara County.

For the past 25 years, Battistone has served as COO/CEO of the Battistone Foundation, a Family Foundation Trust located in Santa Barbara, founded by his father, Sam Battistone Sr., which offers Affordable Housing to the Senior Citizens of Santa Barbara County.

Battistone has also served as a Trustee for the Battistone Foundation for the past 40 years.

Inspired by his part-time work for Sambo’s Restaurants since grammar school, Battistone opened the number 100 Sambo’s Restaurant in Goleta, and started his own restaurant chain, Restaurants Etc., which he grew to 30 restaurants in 7 Western States.

After attending grammar school through Santa Barbara High School in Santa Barbara, Battistone attended Hotel and Restaurant School in San Francisco.

He attended the University of Denver and Westmont College, then served two years in the US Navy in Sasebo, Japan, Subic Bay, Philippines and Vung Tau, Vietnam.

“The Rona Barrett Foundation is a great tribute to those in need of affordable housing and to the seniors of our community,” said Roger Battistone, new board member for the Rona Barrett Foundation.

“The building of the Golden Inn & Village affordable housing will be a great model for others to follow.  I will dedicate my time and past experience to help Rona and her board members to meet their goals.” 

Roger recently moved to the Santa Ynez Valley from Santa Barbara with his wife. They have five adult children.

“As we welcome Roger Battistone and his vital expertise in business and philanthropy, we also gratefully thank each of our board members for giving so generously of themselves to build a future for our most vulnerable seniors,” said Rona Barrett, Rona Barrett Foundation Founder and CEO.

The Rona Barrett Foundation is a non-profit organization that seeks to provide a solution to affordable housing and supportive services for seniors in need. The Foundation is just completing the development of the Golden Inn & Village, where seniors may access a variety of care that meets their needs as they age in place.

To learn more about the Golden Inn & Village, please visit www.ronabarrettfoundation.org.

– Flannery Hill represents the Rona Barrett Foundation.

 
