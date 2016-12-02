San Marcos Advances to Championship Game of Fillmore Tourney

Girls Basketball

Sophomore Juliet Dodson hit some key free throws down the stretch and the San Marcos girls basketball team held off Santa Paula 50-45 to advance to the championship game of the Fillmore Tournament.

Dodson added six rebounds and four steals, while senior Kaitlynn Miller put up 15 points on 70 percent shooting. Sophomore Megan Cunnison nearly notched a double-double by scoring nine points and hauling in 10 rebounds.

"Kaitlynn made some good decisions and showed great leadership tonight running the high post position," said San Marcos head coach Chris Hantgin. "We played well in spurts tonight and will continue to get better to play a complete game."

San Marcos will play in the championship game Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

