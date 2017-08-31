San Marcos Edges Arroyo Grande in Water Polo Opener

Water Polo

Five players scored goals for San Marcos in a 9-8 boys water polo victory over Arroyo Grande on Thursday at the Royals' pool.

Kellen Radtkey led the Royals with four goals, Liam McCarthy had two and James Oriskovich, Trevor Ricci and Sam Fuller tallied one apiece.

Jack Phreaner played a solid game in goal, making eight saves.

"We have a lot of kinks to work out, but there were some big positives today," San Marcos coach Jeff Ashton saiod. "We got into some foul trouble early and lost a couple of key players. The other boys did a great job of keeping their composure and playing through it."

Ashton noted that Collin Bosse drew two big ejections that helped in the win.

San Marcos plays Buena next Tuesday in a Channel League opener.

