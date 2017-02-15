Friday, June 22 , 2018, 12:41 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 
Boys Basketball

San Marcos Boys Basketball Falls to Mira Costa in First Round of Playoffs

San Marcos' Ryan Godges puts up a layup in the Royals' home loss to Mira Costa
San Marcos’ Ryan Godges puts up a layup in the Royals’ home loss to Mira Costa (JC Corliss/ Noozhawk Photo)
By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | February 15, 2017 | 11:15 p.m.
San Marcos' Stef Korfas launches a floater in the first half against
San Marcos’ Stef Korfas launches a floater in the first half against (JC Corliss/ Noozhawk Photo)

The San Marcos boys basketball team couldn't get hot when they needed to and fell to Mira Costa, 70-64, in a back-and-forth CIF-Southern Section 2AA Division playoff matchup on Wednesday night at the Thunderhut.

After falling behind early 9-4, the Royals (19-9) went on a 12-2 run and eventually closed out the first quarter with an 18-16 lead.

The Mustangs (14-13) responded with a 14-5 run of their own in the second quarter, as Brandon Chan converted back-to-back three-point plays, and the first half ended with score knotted up at 30.

Mira Costa came out firing in the third quarter, utilizing a 13-5 run to take an eight-point lead. San Marcos' Ryan Godges responded with two three-pointers late in the quarter to draw the Royals within three heading into the fourth. 

Both teams played with grit and desperation in the final period, knowing their seasons were on the line. San Marcos claimed a 59-58 lead after David Frohling hit a jumper with just under four minutes remaining, but Mira Costa's Bobby Barkley responded with back-to-back layups to give the Mustangs a three-point advantage.

Barkley and Chan each scored again for the Mustangs, who took a four-point lead into the final minute of the game. 

San Marcos' Jackson Bartling hit a floater with 48 seconds remaining to pull the Royals within two, but Mira Costa's Ryan White found an open lane to the hoop and scored the dagger, a right-handed layup in front of 6-foot-8 Jackson Stormo that fell in with 14 seconds remaining, all but ending the Royals' season.

Chan led all players with 25 points, while Barkley chipped in 17 for the Mustangs.

Stormo scored 17 for San Marcos and Godges and Stef Korfas each chipped in with 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Ryan Fay scores an easy layup for the Royals.
Ryan Fay scores an easy layup for the Royals. (JC Corliss/ Noozhawk Photo)

