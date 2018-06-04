San Marcos Firepower Too Much for Cate, 13-3

Lacrosse

Ames Bliss had a breakout game for the San Marcos boys lacrosse team, scoring four goals to lead the Royals to a 13-3 victory over visiting Cate in a Channel League game on Thursday night.

It was the sixth straight win for San Marcos, who are looking for their fourth league title.

The Royals came out flying at the start, rattling off five goals in the first few minutes of the first quarter.

"The offense showed they are more then a single shooter and had many assisted goals with multiple players contributing to the offense," said coach Rick Lehman.

Six players scored goals for the Royals, led by the four from Bliss. Senior captain Justin Lehman had three goals and two assists and senior captain Mason Zimmerman collected three goals and two assists. Josh Brown, Benji Shorb and Josh Blanchard added single goals.

San Marcos, which beat Thacher 12-4 in its league opener, is now 2-0 in league. The Royals' only loss this season was against top-ranked Oaks Christian in the season opener.

San Marcos travels to Dos Pueblos on Tuesday.

