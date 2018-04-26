San Marcos Gets Big Win Over Buena in League Closer

Swimming

San Marcos girls swimming got a win against Buena on Thursday in the team's last Channel League meet before next week's league tournament.

The Royals took the meet with a score of 130-39.

Maija Ninness, Ella Prentice, Hannah Meyer ranked first through third in the relay medley, while Lili Rose Akin placed first in the individual event.

Megan Musick reached 1:05.04 on a 100 backstroke and Piper Smith logged 2:03.88 on her 200 freestyle.

Olivia Akin notched a time of 2:28 in the 200 individual medley.

For the boys, Hunter May won the 100 fly, Matt Mills took the 100 freestyle, Trevor Ricci won the 500 free, Lorenzo Bertocco got the 100 backstroke and Matt Treadway brought home the 100 breaststroke.

In the 200 relay, Tristan Depew, Jayden Francis, Lorenzo Bertocco and Hunter May finished first through fourth, respectively.

San Marcos (6-1, 4-0) will compete in the Channel League tournament next week. The tournament features both a preliminary and final round.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.