Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 1:14 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Girls Basketball

San Marcos Girls Basketball Sweeps Season Series From Dos Pueblos

Milan McGary scores 17 points to lead Royals to a 43-31 victory

Milan McGary of San Marcos drives between two Dos Pueblos defenders for two of her 17 points.
Milan McGary of San Marcos drives between two Dos Pueblos defenders for two of her 17 points. (Gary Kim photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 31, 2018 | 8:43 a.m.

Milan McGary scored 10 of her game-high 17 points in the third quarter, and San Marcos pulled away to a 43-31 Channel League girls basketball victory over Dos Pueblos at Maury Halleck Gym on Tuesday night.

With the win, the Royals swept the season series against their crosstown rivals and improved to 2-2 in league and 13-4 overall.

"We played pretty good defense for most of the game," San Marcos assistant coach Aaron Solis said. "They hurt us in a couple of spots when we didn't rotate correctly. DP has really improved this season and we had to match their intensity.

"Jackie Hernandez and Ashley Day did a good job containing their leading scorer. It wasn't lost on our girls that this was an opportunity to sweep DP in league for the first time in nine years. We were motivated and we took care of the ball. This was our lowest number of turnovers this year (9). And it was nice to see our posts run the floor in the 4th quarter and be rewarded for their efforts. " 

San Marcos roared out to a 14-2 first-quarter lead only to see DP fight back and pulled to within one, 14-13, with two minutes to go in the second quarter.

But the Royals regrouped and closed the quarter with a 5-1 run. Hernandez hit a big three-pointer during the run.

McGary took over in the third quarter and San Marcos extended its lead to nine. 

Dos Pueblos was led by Sierra Cavaletto and Emily Guzman with seven points apiece.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 