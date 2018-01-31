San Marcos Girls Basketball Sweeps Season Series From Dos Pueblos

Girls Basketball

Milan McGary scored 10 of her game-high 17 points in the third quarter, and San Marcos pulled away to a 43-31 Channel League girls basketball victory over Dos Pueblos at Maury Halleck Gym on Tuesday night.

With the win, the Royals swept the season series against their crosstown rivals and improved to 2-2 in league and 13-4 overall.

"We played pretty good defense for most of the game," San Marcos assistant coach Aaron Solis said. "They hurt us in a couple of spots when we didn't rotate correctly. DP has really improved this season and we had to match their intensity.

"Jackie Hernandez and Ashley Day did a good job containing their leading scorer. It wasn't lost on our girls that this was an opportunity to sweep DP in league for the first time in nine years. We were motivated and we took care of the ball. This was our lowest number of turnovers this year (9). And it was nice to see our posts run the floor in the 4th quarter and be rewarded for their efforts. "

San Marcos roared out to a 14-2 first-quarter lead only to see DP fight back and pulled to within one, 14-13, with two minutes to go in the second quarter.

But the Royals regrouped and closed the quarter with a 5-1 run. Hernandez hit a big three-pointer during the run.

McGary took over in the third quarter and San Marcos extended its lead to nine.

Dos Pueblos was led by Sierra Cavaletto and Emily Guzman with seven points apiece.

