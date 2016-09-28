San Marcos Sweeps Meet at Cate

Cross Country

Erica Schroeder led San Marcos runners to eight of the top 10 spots in a meet sweep Wednesday on a hilly and challenging course at Cate School in Carpinteria.

The Royals girls scored 18 points, while the boys won with a team score of 20. Cate was second in both races.

Schroeder covered the 3-mile course in 18:25 and shattered the 14-year-old course record. Mya Adornetto finished second in 20:16 and Kaela Cleary was third in 20:54. Freshman Madison Funk came in fifth (21:46) and Megan Plant was sixth (21:54) to round out the San Marcos scoring.

Cate was led by Isabella Montes de Oca with a fourth-place finish in 20:51 Zoe Hale was fifth in 20:57, Bella Hillyer came in 8th (22:19), Linda Infante (25:07) was 22nd and Kate Bradley (25:34) 24th.

Jason Peterson was the top boys finisher for San Marcos, coming in second in 16:25. Logan Briner (16:33) was third, Philip Nauman (16:43) fourth, Jerry Swider (16:45) fifth and Ty Burre (16:55) sixth.

In the boys race, San Marcos won with 20 points, followed by Cate with 53.

The race was won by Cate’s Kyril Van Schendel who ran his season’s best of 16:20. Josh Shields was 13th in 19:03, Ian MacFarlane was 17th in 19:29, Francesco Duffy-Boscagli was 23d in 20:02. Sean Busse rounded out the scoring for Cate with a 25th place finish in 20:24.

Also competing were Dunn, Besant Hill, Laguna Blanca and Ojai Valley School

