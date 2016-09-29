San Marcos Tennis Beats Rival Buena

Tennis

The San Marcos girls tennis team beat league rival Ventura high 12-6 at San Marcos Thursday afternoon.

Yuka Perera and Kelly Coulson won 3 singles matches apiece. Sam Wiener won two herself and Ava Castanha contributed one victory. The Royals were undefeated in singles.

San Marcos won two first round double matches to clinch the victory.

"I was happy how our doubles came out strong in that first round to take control of the match," said San Marcos coach Fred Hartzman.

With the win, San Marcos improved to 8-4 on the season and 5-1 in league play.

The Royals take on Santa Ynez next Wednesday and rival Santa Barbara on Thursday at home.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.