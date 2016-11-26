Santa Barbara Blows Out Pioneer Valley; Morgan Peus Pours in 26

Boys Basketball

Morgan Peus had the hot hand for the Santa Barbara High boys basketball team on Saturday night, tossing in 26 points on 10-of-12 shooting in an 85-34 victory over Pioneer Valley in Central Coast Classic basketball game at J.R. Richards Gym.

The Dons broke the game open in the second quarter and rolled to their second win against a team from Santa Maria. They beat Righetti in their first game of the CCC.

Ben Brown scored 16 points and Anthony Trujillo tallied 11, and Gavin Ellsworth added eight points off the bench. Nine players scored for Santa Barbara.

"We moved the ball and shared the ball well tonight," said Santa Barbara assistant Joseph Bregante.

The Dons resume tournament play on Tuesday at Nipomo.

