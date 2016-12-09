Santa Barbara Can’t Slow Down Clovis West

The Santa Barbara boys basketball team lost to Clovis West 86-54 in the Simi Valley Tournament on Friday.
Ben Brown had 13 points to lead the Dons and Morgan Peus scored 12 of his own, but the Dons couldn't handle a potent Clovis West team.
"We played a pretty good first quarter but couldn't maintain our effort against a pretty athletic and aggressive team," said Santa Barbara coach Joe Bregante.
Santa Barbara (3-3) takes on Canoga Park on Saturday at 1:30.
