Santa Barbara International Film Festival Kicks Off Star-Studded 2017 Run

Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone and Denzel Washington are among actors to be honored

A packed house at the Arlington Theatre during last year’s Santa Barbara International Film Festival. The festival opens its 2017 run on Wednesday. (Fritz Olenberger / Noozhawk file photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | January 30, 2017 | 6:30 p.m.

Roll out the red carpet and grab the popcorn.

The annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival ​runs from Wednesday until Feb.11, and will offer a selection of films representing more than 50 countries, 51 world premieres and 64 U.S. premieres.

The festival, presented by UGG, will pay tribute to the year’s top talent, host industry panels, and offer free community education and outreach programs.

Actors Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone and Denzel Washington are among those to be honored this year. The awards will be handed out throughout the week in a series of ceremonies hosted at the Arlington Theatre.

Opening night kicks off with the world premier of Charged, a documentary directed by Phillip Baribeau, which tells the journey of chef and outdoorsman Eduardo Garcia and his recovery after being electrocuted by 2,400 volts of electricity. Garcia lost his hand, ribs, muscle mass and almost his life.

Closing night features director Lone Scherfig’s romantic comedy Their Finest, a story about a group of filmmakers working to make a heartwarming movie to boost morale in London during World War II. Tickets are $20.

In between the awards and special events, a handful of free films and seminars will take place.

If you can't attend the events, Santa Barbara residents have the opportunity to view highlights after the festival.

Films are scheduled throughout the weekend of Feb. 17 -19 at the Metropolitan Plaza de Oro Theatre (371 Hitchcock Way, Santa Barbara).

The “3rd Weekend” screenings are free and seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.  

Film times will be posted at sbiff.org.

Special Events 

Some of the industry’s most innovative producers will speak about their work, the creative process and insight into the future of filmmaking. The “Movers and Shakers” panel starts at 10 a.m., on Feb. 4 at the Lobero Theatre (33 E. Canon Perdido St.). Tickets are $33.

Top writing professionals will discuss their craft, challenges and journey to the big screen. “It Starts with the Scrips” panel begins at 1 p.m., on Feb. 4 at the Lobero Theatre (33 E. Canon Perdido St.). Tickets are $33.

Learn more about the influential women in film and the challenges they have faced in the industry.

This panel draws women from all aspects of film production, including casting, costuming directing, editing and more. “Creative Forces: Women in the Biz” panel takes place at 11 a.m. on Feb. 11 at the Lobero Theatre (33 E. Canon Perdido St.). Tickets are $33.

Enjoy a documentary film series produced by teens involved in the Youth CineMedia program, a local nonprofit dedicated to helping children transition away from gangs, drugs and alcohol, and into college and careers in music, photography and video production.

The free event includes a Q&A session. The series begins at 11 a.m., on Feb. 11 at Metropolitan Fiesta 5 Theatre (916 State St, Santa Barbara).

View the work of 20 high school and college students selected from more than 100 submissions. The student screenwriters and filmmakers produce a 10-minute film during the 10-day festival, and have been working alongside industry professionals. A free screening takes place at 2 p.m., on Feb. 11 at the Arlington Theatre (1317 State St. Santa Barbara). The winners will be announced.

Free Admission

If you haven't managed to watch Walt Disney Animation Studios movies released in 2016, then you don't miss these free screenings.

Additionally, complimentary popcorn and refreshments will be served.

Zootopia starts at 10 a.m., on Feb. 5 at the Arlington Theatre (1317 State St. Santa Barbara).

Moana plays at 10 a.m., on Feb. 4 at the Arlington Theatre.

Finding Dory begins at 10 a.m., on Feb. 11 at the Arlington Theatre.

Free Seminars

All free daily filmmaker seminars are scheduled at 11 a.m. at the Lobero Theatre (33 E. Canon Perdido St.). Industry professionals will highlight different topics and hold forums.

The first seminar will host the filmmakers of Charged, and is scheduled on Feb. 2.

Independent filmmaking is the topic on Feb. 3.

On Feb. 5, documentary filmmaking is the theme.

The featured topic on Feb. 6 is social justice documentary filmmakers.

The discussion on Feb. 7 is making short films.

Santa Barbara filmmakers are the subject on Feb. 8.

International filmmakers will take the stage on Feb. 9. 

Nature documentary films seminars are scheduled as the topic on Feb. 10.

Free Daily Film Screenings

The Freshman — a classic 1925 silent film — will be previewed at 2 p.m. on Feb. 5 at the Arlington Theatre (1317 State St. Santa Barbara). The comedy film portrays the story of a college freshman seeking to gain popularity by joining the school football team.

Multiple free screenings will be offered throughout the week, and seats are available on a first come, first served basis.

All film screenings begin at 2 p.m. at the Lobero Theatre (33 E. Canon Perdido St.)

» Feb. 2: Window Horses is an animated film about a young Canadian poet of Chinese and Persian descent navigating cultural and generational divides after being asked to perform at a poetry festival in Iran. 

» Feb. 3: The Crest is a film that documents two descendants of an Irish king that travel to an island where he once led. He heads back not to reclaim the land, but to surf the waves. 

» Feb. 4: Land of Mine is a historical drama film about a young group of German prisoners of war who are forced to dig up two million land mines with their hands.

» Feb. 6: Your Name is an animated film about two high school children who have never met and awaken to find they have switched bodies. 

» Feb. 7: On the Other Side is a drama film about an unexpected pregnancy that turns a young couple’s world upside down. 

» Feb. 8: Life, Animated tells the story of a young man who was unable to speak as a child until discovering a way to communicate by turning Disney animated movies into a language.

Officials are set to announce the films featured on Feb. 9, Feb. 10 and Feb. 11.

Click here to view a complete list of activities.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

