Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 3:36 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Parks Commission Begins to Think About the Stink at Andrée Clark Bird Refuge

Officials consider options for restoration project that would enhance water quality and wildlife habitat while clearing the air of artificial lake’s foul odor

In search of a solution to the deteriorating water quality and wildlife habitat — and a sometimes eye-watering odor — at the Andrée Clark Bird Refuge on East Cabrillo Boulevard, the Santa Barbara Parks Commission has begun considering restoration options for the 42-acre open space. Click to view larger
In search of a solution to the deteriorating water quality and wildlife habitat — and a sometimes eye-watering odor — at the Andrée Clark Bird Refuge on East Cabrillo Boulevard, the Santa Barbara Parks Commission has begun considering restoration options for the 42-acre open space. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | October 1, 2017 | 11:05 p.m.

Anyone who has encountered the strong, putrid odors that periodically emanate from Santa Barbara’s Andrée Clark Bird Refuge may be pleased to know that the city is exploring a restoration project in an attempt to stanch the stench.

The centerpiece of the 42-acre open space is a 29-acre lake that once was a slough to the ocean, several hundred yards away across East Cabrillo Boulevard and East Beach.

The lake is adjacent to the Santa Barbara Zoo and the popular Cabrillo Boulevard bike path. It’s across the street from the East Beach volleyball courts, the Huguette Clark estate known as Bellosguardo and the Santa Barbara Cemetery.

The estuary was converted to an artificial lake nearly 90 years ago. Over the last decade, however, the lake’s already poor water quality and its wildlife habitat have been deteriorating.

Among the reasons are low dissolved oxygen levels, cyanobacteria blooms, poor water clarity and odor, as well as a buildup of nutrients, lack of heavy rain to stir things up and California’s chronic drought.

You can smell the results.

In search of a solution, the Santa Barbara Parks Commission received potential renovation alternatives last week. A staff report prepared by Cameron Benson, the city’s creeks restoration/clean water manager, includes three options:

» Make no changes and allow the continued deposit of nutrients and sediment. This choice adds no costs for the city.

» A $1 million project to improve flushing the lake through modifications to the weir and weir gate at East Cabrillo Boulevard near the southeast corner of the zoo, and dune restoration at the mouth of the old estuary on East Beach.

» A $7 million project to refine flushing of the lake by modifications to the weir and weir gate, dune restoration, and periodic mechanical opening of the lake mouth on East Beach. This project includes new recreation features, partial dredging and filling the lake with more water to increase the depth.

The Parks Commission did not take action on the item, which was for information purposes only.

The city’s Creeks Division Capital Fund for the potential project is approximately $1.2 million for the new fiscal year, which begins July 1. Depending on the scope of the repairs, additional money for construction may be available from state coastal wetland restoration grant fund programs, according to Benson.

The next steps include presenting the alternatives to the Sustainability Council Committee and the City Council before the year ends. There will be opportunities for stakeholder and community input at a future City Council meeting.

If the council gives the go-ahead for one of the restoration options, construction is tentatively scheduled for the summer of 2020, creeks supervisor George Johnson said.

Due to the complexity of the permitting process, he added, construction could be delayed beyond 2020.

Various stakeholders and community members provided input about the restoration design alternatives at multiple meetings over the summer. A public meeting was held Sept. 20 at the Cabrillo Pavilion Arts Center.

The meetings focused on explaining the Bird Refuge’s habitat, water conditions and restoration design.

Overall, there was support for fixing the open space, but no strong preference was expressed for a preferred way to do it.

The city has implemented various projects to improve water quality and reduce odors over the last 80 years, such as dredging, chemical treatment and supplemental water, among other alternatives.

In 2012, the Creeks Division began monitoring water quality at the site.

“The previous strategies did not include physical changes to the Bird Refuge,” Johnson noted.

He said the new alternatives would make physical changes to the area that would increase water flow between the Bird Refuge and the ocean.

Another goal of the new project is monitoring the potential for flooding in the area.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 