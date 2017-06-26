Santa Barbara PONY 8-Under All Stars Capture Section Title

Santa Barbara PONY Baseball's 8-under All-Stars won the Southern California North Region Pinto Section Championship in Camarillo.
Santa Barbara blanked host Camarillo Red 12-0 in the title game.
It's the fourth straight section title for Santa Barbara PONY. The team also won a district championship.
The 8U team members are:David Burkholder, Maddox Denver, Owen Eiler, Patrick Foster, Raul Granados, Chad Menchaca, Landon Nelson, Tosh Whitworth, Tanner Wilson, Jayden Mitchum, Ray McPhee, Keller Mazzeta, Emiliano Ramirez, Noelle Sunukjian. The team manager is Mike Foster, and the coaches are Mike Denver and Jasper Eiler.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.