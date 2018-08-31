Santa Barbara Speeding Toward Bike-Share Program

City working on ordinance for a dockless bike-share program, in which people can use apps to activate bikes left all over town

Someday soon, Santa Barbara residents and tourists might be able to pick up a bike anywhere on the street, ride it to their destination, and leave it on the sidewalk.

Santa Barbara's transportation officials are considering a dockless bike-share program. New ride-sharing technology has allowed bikes and scooters to go “dockless,” by allowing people to use GPS-enabled mobile phone apps to hop on, or discard, a bike just about anywhere.

The city's Transportation and Circulation Committee met recently to talk about the proposed ordinance.

At stake is whether the city would allow private companies to use the sidewalk, or charge companies for storing bicycles in the public right of way. In addition, the city is also trying to prevent sidewalk clutter, which looks unappealing and could also pose a safety problem for people walking on the sidewalk.

The city also wants timely access to the company's data to understand user behavior, inform decisions about siting locations, and determine how to tailor the program for maximum effectiveness, according to city staff.

Santa Barbara staff have not decided how many bikes they would allow, but Samuel Furtner, the city's Mobility Coordinator, said that a sufficient supply of bikes would need to be available in high-traffic locations and near traffic hubs so that the bikes could be used as an effective “last-mile” choice, where people could ride them to their jobs.

“We're going to see some real changes happening soon,” Furtner said.

Another one of the city's goals is to make sure that a dockless bikeshare program has bikes throughout the city and not discriminate against lower income or minority communities.

The current model for dockless mobility services requires users to have a smartphone and an app connected to a bank or credit card account. This model makes services difficult to access for low income people, people without credit cards or bank accounts, people who do not have smartphones, and people who do not speak English.

Furtner said the city will consider a pilot program and study UCSB's bikeshare program, which is set to launch in September. The department also plans to work with the City Attorney's office to draft an ordinance, he said.

The bike share talks are part of a larger transportation department program aimed at enhancing shared mobility option and making it easier and saver for people to ride their bicycles.

The city is trying to have early talks about about a bike-share ordinance to get ahead of a company potentially conducting a roque launch, similar to Limebike, which placed hundreds of scooters downtown without seeking city approval first. The city impounded the scooters and drafted an emergency ordinance banning the scooters while it developed regulations.

“We are seeing a dramatic evolution of shared mobility and it's happening quickly,” Furtner said.

Despite the evolution, the city's car-share program so far has few people using the service.

During the committee discussions of the bike-share program, local resident Anna Marie Gott said she was concerned about safety issues, since California law does not require anyone over the age of 18 to wear a helmet, and urged the city to avoid a dockless bike-share program.

“If you are going to have programs like this, don't let them on the sidewalk,” she said. “You should be putting them in the parking structures if you are going to have them.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.