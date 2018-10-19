Friday, October 19 , 2018, 8:00 pm | Fair 78º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara School District Set to Buy National Guard Armory for $11.6 Million

The school board plans to take a final vote Tuesday after more than a decade of failed negotiations over the East Canon Perdido Street property

armory building Click to view larger
The Santa Barbara school board is scheduled to take a final vote next week on purchasing the $11.6 million National Guard Armory property. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | October 19, 2018 | 7:21 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Unified School District is finally poised to buy the National Guard Armory for $11.6 million.

The purchase, scheduled for a final school board vote Tuesday, comes after more than a decade of talks, false starts and failed negotiations with the state.

The state Department of General Service set the price at $11.6 million as part of a broader California effort to shed unused armories to save money, including the one at 700 E. Canon Perdido St. 

“In Santa Barbara, I bet there’s not a single piece of property that you could buy that is a full city block anymore,” Superintendent Cary Matsuoka said at last week's school board meeting. “It is really an opportunity of a lifetime in this community.”

He added that the acquisition has been “a 25-year conversation for Santa Barbara, and we get to be part of closing the deal.”

The site, which Matsuoka called “an amazing piece of property,” is nestled between Santa Barbara High School and Santa Barbara Junior High.

Education and community activists have long envisioned using the facility for educational purposes, and one idea is to use it as a technical training center for K-14 students in partnership with Santa Barbara City College. Matsuoka suggested reaching out to California State University-Channel Islands since so many SBCC students transfer there.

Gov. Jerry Brown signed a bill in 2016 giving local agencies, including school districts, first option at purchasing the armory properties the state was selling, and Santa Barbara Unified jumped at the chance.

Local voters approved the Measure I school bond measure that year, and the Board of Education’s funding priority list included purchasing and upgrading the armory property into an educational facility.

The property sits on 4.7 acres, and the 27,000-square-foot building was designated a city landmark in 1998.

Once the deal is finalized with a vote, the district plans to embark on a master plan process, working with the community to determine the best use for the site. 

armory building Click to view larger
The armory property at 700 E. Canon Perdido St. sits between Santa Barbara Junior High School and Santa Barbara High. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)

“Many previous school boards and superintendents have attempted to acquire the National Guard Armory, but you have the distinction of having succeeded,” Lanny Ebenstein told the school board at last week's meeting. Ebenstein has been one of the most determined activists pushing the district to purchase the property.

He said the $11.6 million price tag is “a reasonable and a fair figure. I think that the long-term use of the site for the community will be exceptional.”

Given the age of the building and site issues — including soil liquefaction, lead dust and structural problems — the district will have to spend millions more before students can use the property.  

Still, the district sees it as a major investment.

Board member Laura Capps called it “a downpayment on the future.”

“We will control the future destiny for that important piece of property,” Matsuoka said. “If it went to the open market, who knows who would buy it, who knows what the use would be? It could be commercial. It could be residential. This way, we will ensure that it will stay in the public agency’s hands as we develop it for the community.”

Longest-serving board member Kate Parker said she will be happy to see the deal finalized about the time she leaves the board, as she is not running for re-election in November.  

“I want to thank the members of the community who have fought for this for decades,” Parker said. “This will be a community treasure that will benefit the entire South Coast.”

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 