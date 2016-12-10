Santa Barbara Wins Finale at Simi Valley Tournament

Boys Basketball

Four players scored in double figures, and Santa Barbara High finished the Bob Hawking Simi Valley Tip-Off Classic on a good note, beating Canoga Park, 85-43, on Saturday.

The Dons had lost three straight games in the tournament.

Aiden Douglas led the Dons (3-3) with 15 points, Austin Linds scored 12 points and Morgan Peus and Anthony Trujillo added 10 points apiece.

"It was really nice to be able to get everyone in the game and have a lot of players do well," said assistant coach Joseph Bregante.

Senior Ben Brown was named to the all-tournament team.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.