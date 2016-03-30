Santa Barbara’s Bolden Brace Named CIF 2A Division Player of Year

Boys Basketball

The terrific all-around play of Bolden Brace helped Santa Barbara High reach the top of the mountain in boys basketball this season.

And the senior guard/forward has been rewarded for his many contributions to the Dons basketball team by being named the CIF-Southern Section Player of the Year in the 2A Division.

The 6-5 Brace led the Dons to a 32-2 record and the 2A Division championship, the program’s first CIF title since 1991. He averaged a team-best 20.4 points and 7.5 assists per game and was second in rebounds with a 6.5 per-game average.

His style of play is reminiscent of Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird. He buried shots from way outside, scored inside, led a fast break and fed teammates with bounce-pass assists.

He had his full arsenal going in a quarterfinal playoff win over Lawndale, knocking down six 3-pointers in the first quarter en route to 29-point, 8-assist, 7-rebound performance in an 84-69 victory.

The Northeasten University-bound Brace becomes part of an exclusive club of CIF Boys Basketball Players of the Year at Santa Barbara High, joining James Naismith Memorial Hall of Famer Keith Wilkes (1970) and Taylor Rochestie (2004) as recipients of the award.

Santa Barbara senior forward Nick Busch was selected to the nine-player All-CIF 2A Division Team. Busch was tremendous during the postseason with his scoring and rebounding. For the year, he averaged 15.1 points and 6 rebounds.

Dave Bregante was named the 2A Division Coach of the Year. He guided the Dons to their first CIF title since 1991, a school-record 32 wins and an undefeated Channel League season.

Bregante was assisted by his son, Joseph, Greg Blessing, Jason Hamlin and Kim Kjar.

“What my dad has done at Santa Barbara High School is amazing,” said Joseph. “When he took over, winning a CIF Championship seemed like an impossible dream. Through a lot of hard work, dedication, and time, we were able to achieve an incredible accomplishment.”

Bregante took over the varsity team after a 2-22 season (0-12 in Channel League) in 2010-11. He went 13-12 and 7-5 in his first season, handed league champion Ventura its only league loss, and made the CIF playoffs.

The team improved its overall record each season, going 20-5, 26-4, 29-6 and 32-2. The Dons advanced to semifinals the last two seasons before winning it all this year.

“I think our program is so successful because we try to make it as fun as possible for the players,” Joseph Bregante said. “My dad allows players to show us what they can do instead of us telling them what they can or can't do. This creates a fun style of play for players and fans. The players have bought in 100 percent and without their hard work and dedication to the game in the offseason and when no one is around none of this would have been possible.”

ALL CIF-SOUTHERN SECTION / SCIBCA

2015-16 BOYS BASKETBALL TEAM, DIVISION 2A

Player of the Year – Bolden Brace, Santa Barbara (12)

Coach of the Year – David Bregante, Santa Barbara

PLAYER GRADE SCHOOL

Nick Busch 12 Santa Barbara

Keith Carlton 10 Lynwood

Chad Donohoe 12 Hart

Ian Carter 12 La Mirada

Miguel Salazar 12 Whittier

Kim Aiken Jr. 11 Redlands East Valley

Erick Willis 12 Lawndale

Evan Leonard 12 Cerritos

Jake Linsky 12 Northwood

