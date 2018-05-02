Santa Barbara’s Gomersall Eagles Last Hole to Capture Channel League Title

Preston Gomersall eagled the 18th hole on Tuesday to claim the Channel League boys golf title in dramatic fashion with a two-day total of 1-under 143 at Soule Park in Ojai.
Gomersall, a senior from Santa Barbara High, edged first-round leader Mason Teron of Buena (68-76--144) by one shot. Gomersall fired a season-low 69 in the opening round and a 2-over 74 on Tuesday.
Isaac Stone of Santa Barbara took third with two rounds of 74 for a 148. Blake Bornand and Aryeh Keating of San Marcos tied for fifth at 150. Gommersall, Teron, Stone, Bornand and Keating were named first-team All-Channel League.
“I am really proud of Blake and Aryeh for qualifying to go to CIF next week,” said San Marcos coach Aaron Solis.
“They played some solid golf over the past two days. I was also proud of Diego Palladino for having two straight career rounds the past two days. He has a lot of potential and he has a great chance to qualify next year."
Santa Barbara’ Preston Foy and Dos Pueblos’ Joseph Pigatti tied for sixth at 154, earning the last two spots in the CIF Individual Tournament.
The top seven players advanced to the CIF Northern Regional on Monday, May 6 and it will be also be held at Soule Park.