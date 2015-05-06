Santa Maria Man Accused of Child Molestation

A 60-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly sexually molesting several children, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Mario Alberto Cambronero of Santa Maria was taken into custody at his workplace, said Sgt. Paul Van Meel.

During their investigation, detectives were contacted by numerous victims who reported that Cambronero had committed lewd acts and child-molestation against them, Van Meel said.

The number of alleged victims and a timeline for the acts were not released.

Cambronero was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on multiple counts of aggravated sexual assault, lewd acts with a minor and penetration with a foreign object, Van meal said.

Bail was set at $500,000.

