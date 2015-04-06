Santa Maria Mini-Market Robbed at Gunpoint

Two men robbed a mini-market at gunpoint early Monday before fleeing on foot, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The robbers — two Hispanic men wearing black-and-gray hooded sweatshirts and armed with a rifle — entered the AM-PM Mini Market at 1611 S. Blosser Road at about 1:15 a.m. and demanded cash, Sgt. Jeff Lopez said.

"The suspects were unsuccessful in obtaining the cash, however, stole other miscellaneous items," Lopez said.

The pair fled on foot and were not located, he added.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the crime to contact police at 805.928.3781, or CrimeStoppers at 877.800.9100.

