Santa Maria Police Investigating Homicide of Man in Southeast Area of City

The discovery of a badly injured man who died at the scene in a southeast section of Santa Maria early Saturday morning has prompted an investigation into the killing.

At approximately 1 a.m., police officers were sent to the area of Sunrise Drive and Bradley Road after dispatchers received multiple calls of shots fired, police Lt. Paul Van Meel said.

Officers discovered an adult male who had a possible gunshot wound and a stab wound, Van Meel said.

Police attempted life-saving measures, however the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives were notified and began conducting an investigation into the man’s killing.

The victim’s name, age, and hometown were not released since family members need to be notified about his death.

Anyone with information on this homicide can call Detective Andrew Brice at 805.928.3781, ext. 1261, Dispatch Center at 805.928.3781, ext. 2278 or the tip line at 805.928.3781, ext. 2677.

This is the second homicide homicide in the city since June in Santas Maria. On June 19 in 1700 block of South Thonrburg Street, police found Thomas Dutart, 82, had been stabbed near his residence, police and later died from his injuries.

Weeks later, police revealed the victim had provided a deathbed description of the suspect as a Latino man, between the ages of 30 and 40 and about 5 feet 10 inches tall. The suspect also was heavyset and had curly hair, police said.

No arrests have been made in that case.

