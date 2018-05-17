Savannah Tait Helps Lift San Marcos Past Savanna Softball

Softball

Tait finished the day batting 3-4 with two doubles and two runs scored

Aliyah Huerta-Leipner struck out 11 in a complete game performance as San Marcos softball downed Savanna High of Anaheim, 6-1, in a first-round CIF road win on Thursday.

Besides allowing just one run on a misplayed ball to right field compiled with a wild throw to third, Huerta-Leipner walked only two from the mound. Her unearned run allowed came from just four hits. At the plate, Huerta-Leipner hit 2-3 on the day and slid home on a pop-up to second base in the first inning.

Savannah Tait was 3-4 with two doubles and two RBIs. She came home after doubling on a line drive and taking advantage of a Morgan Jensen sacrifice fly in the third. She also doubled in the seventh and scored off another sac-fly, this time from Paige Powell.

As a team, San Marcos spread its scoring across four separate innings while allowing just one run from Savanna on the game. Allie Fryklund led off the fifth inning with a single and scored on a Jensen double.

With a balanced win under their belt, the Royals (18-9) get to host their second-round matchup Tuesday against Chaffey High from Ontario.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.