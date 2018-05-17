Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 2:09 pm | Mostly Cloudy 72º

 
 
 
 
Softball

Savannah Tait Helps Lift San Marcos Past Savanna Softball

Tait finished the day batting 3-4 with two doubles and two runs scored

By Shomik Mukherjee, Sports Reporter | May 17, 2018 | 8:25 p.m.

Aliyah Huerta-Leipner struck out 11 in a complete game performance as San Marcos softball downed Savanna High of Anaheim, 6-1, in a first-round CIF road win on Thursday.

Besides allowing just one run on a misplayed ball to right field compiled with a wild throw to third, Huerta-Leipner walked only two from the mound. Her unearned run allowed came from just four hits. At the plate, Huerta-Leipner hit 2-3 on the day and slid home on a pop-up to second base in the first inning. 

Savannah Tait was 3-4 with two doubles and two RBIs. She came home after doubling on a line drive and taking advantage of a Morgan Jensen sacrifice fly in the third. She also doubled in the seventh and scored off another sac-fly, this time from Paige Powell. 

As a team, San Marcos spread its scoring across four separate innings while allowing just one run from Savanna on the game. Allie Fryklund led off the fifth inning with a single and scored on a Jensen double. 

With a balanced win under their belt, the Royals (18-9) get to host their second-round matchup Tuesday against Chaffey High from Ontario. 

Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

