Sawyer Rhodes, Sienna Scibird Honored as Athletes of the Week

Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

Sawyer Rhodes was en fuego in the pool for Santa Barbara High’s boys water polo team and Sienna Scibird was calm and steady on the golf course for Bishop Diego last week.

The local media recognized their performances by voting them the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Athletes of the Week.

Rhodes was a goal-scoring machine for the Dons, pouring in 10 goals in a Channel League title-clinching win over Ventura and then burying 10 more in a victory against Esperanza. The Stanford commit is Santa Barbara’s career leader in goals.

Scibird won the Tri-Valley League individual golf title. The Cal Poly commit shot 37 for the 9-hole first round at River Ridge Golf Course and followed with 78 for 18 holes. By finishing first, she advanced to the CIF Northern Regional Tournament at River Ridge.

The honorable mention choices for the award included the Dos Pueblos tennis doubles team of Mikala Triplett and Katie Yang and Dos Pueblos golfers Julia Forster and Bella Vigna, all of whom won Channel League titles. Forster and Vigna tied for first at the league individual tournament at 154.

The other choices were Natani Drati (Santa Barbara High football), Cyrus Wallace (Dos Pueblos football), Evan McKeegan (Bishop Diego football) and Logan Briner (San Marcos cross country).