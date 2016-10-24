Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 12:54 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

Sawyer Rhodes, Sienna Scibird Honored as Athletes of the Week

Rhodes has back-to-back 10-goal games for Santa Barbara water polo: Bishop Diego's Scibird wins TVL golf title

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 24, 2016 | 2:48 p.m.

Sawyer Rhodes was en fuego in the pool for Santa Barbara High’s boys water polo team and Sienna Scibird was calm and steady on the golf course for Bishop Diego last week.

Sawyer Rhodes, Santa Barbara High water polo. Click to view larger
Sawyer Rhodes, Santa Barbara High water polo.
Sienna Scibird, Bishop Diego golf. Click to view larger
Sienna Scibird, Bishop Diego golf.

The local media recognized their performances by voting them the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Athletes of the Week.

Rhodes was a goal-scoring machine for the Dons, pouring in 10 goals in a Channel League title-clinching win over Ventura and then burying 10 more in a victory against Esperanza. The Stanford commit is Santa Barbara’s career leader in goals.

Scibird won the Tri-Valley League individual golf title. The Cal Poly commit shot 37 for the 9-hole first round at River Ridge Golf Course and followed with 78 for 18 holes. By finishing first, she advanced to the CIF Northern Regional Tournament at River Ridge.

The honorable mention choices for the award included the Dos Pueblos tennis doubles team of Mikala Triplett and Katie Yang and Dos Pueblos golfers Julia Forster and Bella Vigna, all of whom won Channel League titles. Forster and Vigna tied for first at the league individual tournament at 154.

The other choices were Natani Drati (Santa Barbara High football), Cyrus Wallace (Dos Pueblos football), Evan McKeegan (Bishop Diego football) and Logan Briner (San Marcos cross country).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 