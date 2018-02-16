Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 9:47 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 
SBCC Softball Scores Two Comeback Victories

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | February 16, 2018 | 7:57 p.m.

Maddie Foster had three hits, with a triple and four RBIs on Friday, and SBCC rallied for a pair of victories on the first day of the Mt. San Jacinto President’s Day Softball Tournament at Wheatfield Park in Menifee.

The Vaqueros (6-5) erased a 3-1 deficit with three runs in the fifth to beat Mt. San Jacinto 4-3 in the morning game. They survived a six-run fourth inning by L.A. Mission and overcame an 8-3 deficit with six runs of their own in the fifth on the way to a 10-8 victory.

Santa Barbara was trailing L.A. Mission 8-3 in the top of the fifth when Foster unloaded a two-out, two-run triple that tied the game 8-8. She scored on a throwing error to give the Vaqueros a 9-8 advantage.

Foster, a freshman second baseman from Frederick, Colo., was 2-4 in the second game with three RBIs and two runs. She had an RBI single in the third inning of Game 2 and Sloane Greeley knocked in two runs with a single that gave the Vaqueros a 3-1 lead.

Brandi Almaraz was 3-4 against Mission with a triple and two runs. Kayla Sanchez was 2-4 with two RBIs and Emily Bland went 2-4.

Calista Wendell pitched all seven innings in the opener, holding the Eagles to three runs on eight hits with five strikeouts and no walks. Wendell was 2-3 at the plate with a triple and two runs.

Wendell (4-2) tossed the last three innings of the second game to pick up the win.
 

