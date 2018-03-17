SBCC Wins 2-1 Contest Against Oxnard College

Baseball

Pat Caulfield's three stolen bases were key for the Vaqueros

Santa Barbara City College lodged a win over Oxnard College in a WSC North ballgame on Saturday.

Jayden Metz earned four strikeouts and let just three hits and a run pass him through across six innings of play. Jaeger George pitched two innings of scoreless relief, garnering two strikeouts of his own.

Jake Holton earned his seventh save with a scoreless relief inning.

Pat Caulfield stole three bases for the day. They were the Vaqueros' only stolen bases all game.

Matt Lautz had two hits and a scored run, while John Jensen added another hit and a run.

SBCC (13-9, 4-1) returns to action with a home contest against Cuesta College on Monday.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.