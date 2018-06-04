Monday, June 4 , 2018, 2:49 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 65º

 
 
 
 

SBCC’s Anthony Beebe Named Outstanding Administrator

Awards honor exemplary role models

David Wong, left, Anthony E. Beebe, Alan Price and Jim Clark.
David Wong, left, Anthony E. Beebe, Alan Price and Jim Clark. (SBCC)
By Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC | April 2, 2018 | 2:25 p.m.

Anthony E. Beebe, SBCC superintendent/president, has been recognized by the school's Advancing Leadership Association  as the Outstanding Administrator of the Year 2018.

The award was presented at the Santa Barbara City College Board of Trustees meeting March 22.

Under Beebe's leadership, SBCC tackled and weathered a significant budget deficit within a year of his arrival in 2016.

Then came the 2017-18 school year with the heartache and stress of the Thomas Fire, emergency campus closures, and the Montecito debris flow that affected students, faculty and staff.

Through it all, Beebe ensured decision making was prompt, considerate and equitable.

"I'm honored to receive this recognition on behalf of our administrators and managers. Our entire team at SBCC is outstanding and I am proud to work alongside them,” Beebe said.

Honorable mentions for the award include: Jim Clark, director, information technology and user support; Alan Price, dean, health and services, career technology; and David Wong, director, instructional technology and Faculty Resource Center.

The purpose of the Outstanding Administrator of the Year award is to honor those who demonstrate excellence in their administrative role at SBCC and are exemplary role models.

Because each individual brings unique skills and strengths to the job, excellence is perceived in different ways by those whose work lives are influenced by a particular administrator.

That in mind, all permanent employees of the college are encouraged to submit nominations.

Among the qualities of excellence candidates should demonstrate are: the ability to see and communicate the big picture, honesty and integrity worthy of respect, creating a positive work environment, and being open to new ideas and perspectives.

The nomination for Beebe concluded with this description of him: “He leads with heart and empathy and always holds firm to placing students at the center of everything we do and for what is in the best interest of SBCC.”

— Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC.

 

