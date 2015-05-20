Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 6:26 am | Overcast 55º

 
 
 
 

SBCC’s La Playa Stadium to Close for Four Weeks for Surface Repair

By Joan Galvan for SBCC | May 20, 2015 | 2:16 p.m.

Santa Barbara City College has announced that La Playa Stadium will be closed for four weeks, June 29-July 31, for needed surface repair to the college’s track. For safety reasons, the closure includes all entrances to the stadium with no access to the stadium steps.

“La Playa Stadium is a central point for so many activities,” said Ryan Byrne, SBCC athletic director. “Because of extensive use and challenges we are facing with the foundation of the track in specific areas, we are going to be doing widespread repairs and then resurfacing the entire track.”

SBCC offers both credit and noncredit classes on the track and field from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. four days per week. Officials have calculated at least 33,600 student hours of use in just class hours over two semesters annually, not counting athletic competition, summer sessions and community use.

The annual Easter Relays are held at La Playa each year, along with a number of other special community events. The field is used in the fall by a local high school for its home football games, and hundreds of local Santa Barbara area residents use the track and stadium steps daily for their own personal fitness.

“We take great pride in being an excellent community partner,” Byrne said. “The four-week closure of La Playa Stadium will only be a short-term measure and once completed, we will have the same system as many of the top competitive venues in the country.”

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 